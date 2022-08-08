In the 4.40pm incident, Ismail Ahmad, 58, was injured in the head and left hand after being slashed with a machete by one of the suspects who was not happy because the guard had reprimanded him while he was riding his motorcycle there. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Aug 8 — The case of a security guard who was beaten and hacked by three individuals armed with machetes in Sungai Petani on Thursday did not involve triads, said Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad.

He said instead, the incident was caused by a warning given by the victim to the suspects before there was a misunderstanding between them.

“Investigations found that before the incident the guard had reprimanded one of the suspects who was riding a motorcycle dangerously in the area of the Seira Housing Project 4 site, Bukit Banyan, Sungai Petani which was guarded by the victim.

“The victim who was beaten and slashed suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital before being pronounced dead at 5.30pm yesterday at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH), Sungai Petani,” he said in a statement here today.

He said tip-offs received led to the arrest of two local men suspected of being involved in the incident.

According to him, one of the arrested suspects had a past criminal record involving crime and drug cases.

He said the investigation of the case was initially carried out under Section 326 of the Penal Code but after the victim died it was reclassified to Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder).

“Today, one of the suspects was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code at the Sungai Petani Magistrates’ Court and has been detained at the Alor Setar Prison while the other has been placed under court bond as a prosecution witness,” he said.

Wan Hassan said the police are still tracking down the third suspect.

“The police would like to advise the public not to make or spread any speculation regarding the incident that can affect public order and cause anger in the community,” he said.

In the 4.40pm incident, Ismail Ahmad, 58, was injured in the head and left hand after being slashed with a machete by one of the suspects who was not happy because the guard had reprimanded him while he was riding his motorcycle there. — Bernama