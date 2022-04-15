Health Ministry logs 10,413 new Covid-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Pedestrians holding umbrellas during rainy weather in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded 10,413 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country since the pandemic started to 4,363,024.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also stated that there were 18 deaths recorded yesterday, including five people who died before being brought into hospital.

Cumulatively, 35,381 have died in Malaysia due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Of yesterday’s new cases, 27 were imported by those coming into the country from overseas, comprising 24 Malaysians and three non-Malaysians.

Dr Noor Hisham said 0.50 per cent (52 cases) were in Categories 3, 4 and 5; which denotes the patients have developed a lung infection or worse.

The remaining 99.5 per cent (10,361) cases were in Categories 1 and 2 — meaning they are asymptomatic, or that they have less serious symptoms.

Of those in categories 3, 4 and 5; 46.15 per cent were aged above 60, while 42.31 per cent had comorbidities.

There were 154 people in intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated to fighting Covid-19 nationwide, of which, 89 required ventilator assistance

Dr Noor Hisham also said 13,202 Covid-19 patients were recorded to have recovered from the disease yesterday — resulting in a net reduction of active cases to 117,785.

The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate is at 96.5 per cent, while the national average infectivity rate or Rt is at 0.86.

Among states and federal territories, only Selangor had an Rt of above the national average, at 0.91.

Additionally, all states and federal territories are currently using less than 50 per cent of the ICU and non-ICU beds they have dedicated for Covid-19 patients.

As for quarantine centres, only Perak is using more than 50 per cent of its capacity, at 71 per cent.