Malaysia records 7,739 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths in past 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Health Ministry recorded 7,739 new Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours, a reduction compared to yesterday’s 8,112.

This is the second consecutive day the country has seen less than 10,000 Covid 19 cases since February 5 this year, bringing the total to 4,333,557 cases cumulatively.

The ministry also reported 19 Covid-19 deaths, including three brought-in-dead cases, bringing the death toll to 35,311.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the cases in the last 24 hours comprised 7,716 local cases and 23 imported cases.

Of the total, 99.13 per cent were in Category 1 and 2, exhibiting mild to no symptoms, while 67 people or 0.87 per cent were in Category 3,4 and 5.

He also said 174 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 75 are confirmed Covid-19 positive. Out of that number, 102 require breathing assistance, bringing ventilator usage nationwide to 12 per cent.

ICU beds in Putrajaya are currently at 100 per cent capacity, while Selangor is at 52 per cent; however, most other states and regions remain below 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, two new clusters were detected, bringing the total number of active clusters to 126.

The country’s infectivity rate or R-naught is at 0.84, with Selangor and Negri Sembilan the only two states with a higher than average rate of 0.92 and 0.86 respectively.