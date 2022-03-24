PKR’s Rafizi says Pakatan must abandon the ‘big tent’ approach, go solo for GE15

Rafizi Ramli said there is no need for the party to join hands with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), or even Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for the 15th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Former PKR MP Rafizi Ramli today said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) must disregard the “big tent” approach and go solo.

Rafizi who recently announced that he will fight for the PKR vice-president post said there is no need for the party to join hands with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), or even Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for the 15th general election.

“I don’t see any data from four previous state elections results that (cooperation with other opposition parties) will bring more votes. What is there is a scramble to the existing PH and PKR base voters.

“Just on this basis let's say 20 per cent are dissatisfied with PKR and PH, then they run to the other Opposition parties, while for us to win, we need to win the hearts of 15, 20 and 30 per cent of voters on the fence who are not hardcore voters of PKR, Umno and PH,” Rafizi told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

On March 15, Rafizi announced that he will be contesting for PKR’s number two position.

He said that his wish is to help PH get back on their feet after a series of being humbled in several state elections.

On January 24, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said, after the PH presidential council meeting, that all opposition parties including Pejuang, Parti Warisan Sabah and Muda should work together under the big tent concept to face the Johor election.