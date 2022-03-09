Heavy rain in Selangor, situation under control, says state fire and rescue dept

A few areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor were flooded due to heavy rains. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, March 9 ― Heavy rains which occurred in several areas in Selangor this evening did not result in drastic rise in river water levels and all areas which were affected by flash floods yesterday are now under control.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said the water levels in the affected areas, namely, Hulu Langat, Gombak and Petaling were now showing a downward trend and receding and no new evacuation to flood relief centres (PPS) have been recorded.

However, Norazam said an embankment had eroded at Bukit Changgang this evening following rain due to water pressure from the fast-flowing Sungai Langat.

He said the Drainage and Irrigation Department was now in the process of carrying out repair work on the embankment and the situation was under control.

“Subsequently too, we have stationed four boats in the area and our personnel are ready in the event of emergency. We are also still monitoring the area,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Earlier, a Bernama check at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Dewan Kenangan PPS today, generally found the flood victims were there on their own initiative after they were told by the authorities that Sungai Klang was at a dangerous level yesterday.

A married couple from Kampung Lanchong Jaya, Edison Ali, 41, and Fatonah Abdul Ghoni, 46, said, although their house area was not inundated, they chose to take their three children to the PPS, including Muhammad Qhaleef Shah, nine, who had just been circumcised a day earlier.

“My son was able to rest for only a few hours after returning from the mass circumcision programme yesterday.

“The village management informed after Asar prayers that the level of Sungai Klang, located about 200 metres from our house, was at the danger level. There was only one foot left before the river would break its bank.

“Worried that the flood on December 18 last year would repeat itself, my wife and I decided to evacuate although the water had not overflowed and entered the house,” Edison said.

Another victim Norliza Hussein, 54, said she and her three children immediately packed up to go to the PPS after being informed by the village management on the situation of Sungai Klang behind her house which was about to overflow.

“Indeed, the water had not entered the house. But half of the evacuees at the PPS are from Kampung Lanchong Jaya which had experienced an ugly situation during the previous flood.

“Fearful of that situation, we simply followed all directives to save ourselves,” she said.

Meanwhile, MBSA Zone 10 councillor, Saribanon Saibon, 54, who is in charge of Sections 26, 27, 28 and 33 here, said to date, 144 victims from 44 families had been advised to remain at the PPS until the forecast of rainstorm is over by the end of this month.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) via its official Twitter informed that as of 4 pm, seven PPS were still operational involving 1,030 individuals from 264 families from the districts of Gombak, Hulu Langat and Petaling. ― Bernama