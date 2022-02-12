Tg Manis boat tragedy: Body of one crewman found, SAR still on for another

SAR team members carry the body up to the jetty. ― Borneo Post pic

SARIKEI, Feb 12 ― The search and rescue (SAR) team yesterday found the body of a crew member of a cargo vessel, which sank in Batang (River) Serding in Tanjong Manis near here early Thursday.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operations Centre, the body was spotted in Sungai Ipar, Semop at around 5.30pm.

“The body was later sent to Sarikei Hospital for further action.

“The SAR continued the search for another missing crewman, but the operation for the day ended at 6pm as it was getting dark,” said Bomba, adding that the SAR would resume today.

Those involved in yesterday’s operation, which commenced at 9.30am, were a five-firefighter team from Tanjong Manis station led by Awang Busrah Awang Mostapha on board one boat, and five personnel using their own vessel.

The SAR team focused their search on areas within a 7km radius from where the sunken vessel was spotted in Batang Serding.

In the incident that occurred past midnight, a cargo vessel named ‘Kapal Laning Drat’ sank in Batang Serding. At the time, there was a crew of three men on board ― two had gone missing, while the skipper Mohammad Dolah, 66, was rescued by a passing boatman around 8.30am on Thursday.

“The operations centre was informed about the incident by the rescuer through a call received at 9am on Thursday,” said Bomba in a statement said.

According to Mohammad Dolah, their vessel was laden with heavy machinery units at the time. ― Borneo Post