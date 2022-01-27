Health Ministry: Covid-19 vaccine rollout for kids begins Feb 3, parents to fix appointments for kids through MySejahtera

The Ministry of Health (MOH) urged parents with children aged between five and 12 to register their children through the MySejahtera app, which is being updated to accommodate the incoming influx of registrations. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The National Covid-19 Adolescent Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Kids or PICKids roll out will begin from February 3, 2022.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) urged parents with children aged between five and 12 to register their children through the MySejahtera app, which is being updated to accommodate the incoming influx of registrations.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the ministry had conducted studies and is happy that the Comirnaty 10mcg Concentrate for Dispersion (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine is safe and had been injected into 8.6 million children in the United States.

“We estimate around four million children aged five to 12 qualify to receive this vaccine and I want to emphasise that it is safe as proven by studies published on January 20, 2022 by the Paediatric College, Academy of Medicine Malaysia.

“We will start in the Klang Valley and for children with comorbidities they will head to the hospitals while those without comorbidities will be heading to the integrated vaccine centres.

“To date we have received 484,639 appointments for children through MySejahtera. This way the parents can choose when and when they want to have their kids vaccinated,” Dr Noor Azmi said during a press conference today.

He added that for now the appointments are only for Klang Valley residents but MOH is opening up appointments to the entire country soon.

Those wishing to make an appointment need only download the app in their respective operating system’s stores and update their status, then register the children as a dependent.

Following that they will receive a request to make an appointment.

This comes as Malaysia is seeing a surge in Omicron cases with today’s daily total exceeding 5,000 cases for the first time since December 2021 with 5,439 cases.