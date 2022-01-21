Two Sabah DAP state lawmakers, ex-senator quit party

DAP flags are seen along a road in Kuching December 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 21 — Two DAP assemblymen and a former senator announced their resignation from the party last night, citing a loss of confidence in the party leadership.

Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and former senator Adrian Lasimbang said they were disappointed with the party’s leadership and direction, especially after the recent passing of the amendment to Art 1(2) of the Federal Constitution.

“There is a lack of trust portrayed by our leadership in the state committee, the state chairman in particular.

“The loss of direction, serious internal division, and almost defunct level of communication between leaders have caused us to believe that the party is no longer a party that will strive. And it is getting corrosive,” they said in a joint statement here last night.

They said that they envisioned a political journey in Sabah that fought for greater autonomy, better infrastructure, greener space, and more importantly, a more inclusive society that transcends race and religion, but that Sabah DAP no longer provided that platform.

“Therefore, with a heavy heart, we hereby announce that we are leaving DAP with immediate effect,” they said.

They did not indicate what their next move would be but said they would remain independent for now.

Their resignation comes after party stalwart Jimmy Wong, Justin’s father, quit the party after the state poll, which saw a number of prominent leaders and lawmakers dropped from the state committee.

State chairman Datuk Frankie Poon dismissed claims of a faction and pleaded for Jimmy to return to the party.

Their departure leaves Sabah DAP with four assemblymen: Poon for Tanjong Papat, Ginger Phoong for Luyang, Jannie Lasimbang for Kapayan and Tan Lee Fatt for Likas.

Lasimbang, a local grassroots leader and former state Wanita chief, was dropped from the committee as was Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin.