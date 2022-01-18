Close shave for Sri Pahang manager Dollah Salleh, family as MPV crashes in Seremban

Amran said preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred when Dollah’s son-in-law lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and almost plunged into a ravine before stopping. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, Jan 18 — Sri Pahang FC team manager Dollah Salleh and seven of his family members were involved in a road crash after the vehicle they were traveling in skidded at Kilometre 8 of Jalan Kuala Pilah-Batu Kikir, near here, last night.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said the crash occurred at about 9pm while the family members were believed to be heading to Shah Alam, Selangor, from Muadzam Shah, Pahang.

He said Dollah, 59, who is also a former national coach, was slightly injured on the neck, while his wife, Roslina Ibrahim, 58, on the check.

Other family members travelling in the Toyota Velfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), including a nine-month-old baby boy, were not injured, he added.

He said preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred when Dollah’s son-in-law, Muhammad Shafiq Shukaimi, 34, who was at the wheel of the MPV, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and almost plunged into a ravine before stopping.

Others travelling in the vehicle were Muhammad Shafiq’s wife, Nurdian Dollah, 34, and their four children, Nur Sarah Amanda, 10, Nur Shffiya Ayra, 9, Nursabrina Adeena, 5, and the baby, Muhammad Sulaiman Adeen.

All the victims were rushed to Kuala Pilah Hospital and were reported to have been discharged early today, he said in a statement.

Images of the crash, believed to have been taken by residents in the area, went viral on the social media since last night. — Bernama



