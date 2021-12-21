Air Selangor: Semenyih 2 LRA resumes operations, water supply at 70 areas fully restored

Air Selangor said in a statement that as of 1.30pm today, LRA Sungai Langat and LRA Langat 2 have resumed full operations and the water supply to the affected areas is expected to be fully restored by 11pm tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Semenyih 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) has resumed full operations and water supply has been restored in 70 areas which were affected by the supply disruption.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said in a statement that as of 1.30pm today, LRA Sungai Langat and LRA Langat 2 have resumed full operations and the water supply to the affected areas is expected to be fully restored by 11pm tomorrow.

As for Cheras Batu 11 LRA, Air Selangor said the process of cleaning the water treatment plant and damage assessment are still ongoing and as such it could not determine when supply would be restored.

Air Selangor stated Petaling has recorded a 100 per cent restoration of water supply followed by Hulu Langat (66 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (20 per cent).

Several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur experienced unscheduled water disruptions following the shutdown of four water treatment plants due to rising water levels and the emergency electricity closure on December 19.

“Alternative assistance via water trucks are still being mobilised at affected areas by giving priority to critical premises throughout the unscheduled water disruption period,” Air Selangor said.

Consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application (app), Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or call the Air Selangor contact centre at 15300. Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the help centre at www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor app. — Bernama