Perak police reclassify security guard’s death as murder case

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the police had referred the case to the prosecutor’s office today, suggesting for a stiffer charge to be imposed on the suspect. ― Picture by Fahan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Aug 30 — The police have reclassified the death of a security guard who was attacked while on duty at the swimming pool of a condominium here last December as a murder case.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the police had referred the case to the prosecutor’s office today, suggesting for a stiffer charge to be imposed on the suspect.

“The police had reclassified the case on the day the victim died under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the suspect could face death by hanging if found guilty.

“The case is still awaiting further instructions from the prosecutor’s office,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Mior Faridalathrash said last Saturday that following the incident on December 29, the police had opened an investigation paper under Section 326 of the Penal Code, and that the suspect had been charged at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court on January 6 for causing grievous hurt with case mention set for September 9.

He said investigations revealed that the suspect was dissatisfied with the security guard for stopping his son from using the swimming pool, which was closed to the public at that time.

He added that the security guard died at his house last Friday and the post-mortem conducted at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here revealed the cause of death to be due to lung sepsis. — Bernama