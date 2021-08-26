Dr Noor Hisham: 24,599 Covid-19 new infections today, Selangor and Sabah top list again

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia has reported its most Covid-19 cases in a single day for the second time this week with 24,599 new infections today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said on his Facebook account that this brought the cumulative total to 1,640,843 Covid-19 infections to date.

Selangor again topped the day’s numbers with 6,936 new infections, followed by Sabah with 3,487, Johor with 2,785, Sarawak with 2,024, and Kedah with 1,538 cases, making up the five states with the most number of new cases.

