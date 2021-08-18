Hundreds of homes in Balik Pulau, Teluk Kumbar and Teluk Bahang hit by flash floods

Fire and Rescue Department personnel provide assistance to residents during a flood in Penang in this file picture taken on May 17, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BALIK PULAU, Aug 18 — Hundreds of homes in Teluk Kumbar, Balik Pulau and Teluk Bahang here were flooded following continuous heavy rain for three hours today.

The heavy rains since 12.30pm also caused several major roads in Pulau Betong, Balik Pulau inaccessible to light vehicles due to flooding.

Pulau Betong assemblyman Mohd Tuah Ismail said that several villages, including Sungai Burung, Kampung Terang, Titi Teras, Taman Seri Indah and Pulau Betong, were flooded, with some houses being inundated with almost a metre of water, adding that it was still drizzling at around 6pm and his team was still monitoring the area affected by the floods to assess the needs of affected residents.

Meanwhile, Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz said tens of houses in Teluk Kumbar here were also hit by the flash flood and a relief centre had been opened at Dewan Al Barakah, Maqbul Teluk Kumbar Mosque.

“I have informed the affected residents to evacuate immediately because the flash flood affected 300 families following the continuous heavy rain,” he said.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they were monitoring the flood situation in the area and would assist in the evacuation of affected residents. — Bernama