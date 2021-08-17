Kelantan legislative assembly to sit as scheduled, says Speaker

Kelantan state assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya'kub says the state legislative assembly sitting will still go ahead as scheduled from August 23 to 25. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Aug 17 ― The Kelantan state legislative assembly sitting will still go ahead as scheduled from August 23 to 25, said state assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya'kub.

When contacted, Abdullah said the position of the state government was unaffected by the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet yesterday.

Abdullah also said that the sitting would take place with stricter standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 while all the assemblymen must undergo screenings for the virus.

“This is to ensure none of those involved in the sitting is ‘carrying’ the Covid-19 infection.

“In fact, we will also not allow those with symptoms to be present in the State Assembly hall to avoid a risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

The three-day sitting would be conducted face-to-face at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here.

The last time the state assembly convened was on April 13, last year, for 45 minutes due to the implementation of the movement control order. ― Bernama