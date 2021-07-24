Malay Mail

New record high of 15,902 Covid-19 infections pushes Malaysia to brink of a million cases

Saturday, 24 Jul 2021 03:49 PM MYT

BY SOO WERN JUN

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of new Covid-19 infections detected over the last 24 hours was 15,902, giving Malaysia a cumulative total of 996,393 since the pandemic began. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Malaysia registered a second consecutive day of record-high Covid-19 numbers today, surpassing yesterday’s unprecedented 15,573 cases.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the number of new Covid-19 infections detected over the last 24 hours was 15,902, giving Malaysia a cumulative total of 996,393 since the pandemic began.

“Selangor reported 7,351 cases while Kuala Lumpur still remained high at 2,406 cases,” he said in a post on Twitter. 

