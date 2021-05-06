Report: Investigation paper into celebrity couple Neelofa and PU Riz’s alleged CMCO breach in final stages

On May 4, the police had summoned the couple to record their statement over their alleged breach of conditional movement control order (CMCO) regulations by cross state lines. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The investigation paper into an alleged standard operating procedure (SOP) violation by celebrity couple Neelofa Mohd Noor and Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, better known as PU Riz, is in its final stages.

In a report by Harian Metro, Negri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop was quoted as saying that the investigation paper was referred to the office of the state deputy public prosecutor yesterday, but was returned.

“This is because several elements require further action.

“We are currently updating the investigation paper before a further decision is made,” he told reporters at the Negri Sembilan Police Headquarters today.

Recently, photos and a video clip of Neelofa and PU Riz shopping at a carpet shop in Nilai went viral on social media.

On May 4, the police had summoned the couple to record their statement over their alleged breach of conditional movement control order (CMCO) regulations by cross state lines.

Negri Sembilan Deputy Police Chief SAC Datuk Che Zakaria Othman said the police had also taken statements from the owner and employees of a carpet shop at Nilai 3 Business Centre which was believed to have been visited by the couple.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Infectious Areas) (Conditional Movement Control) (No.4) Regulations and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

This is the second time this year that Neelofa and PU Riz have had a brush with the law over alleged SOP violations.

On April 27, the couple and members of Neelofa’s family were fined a total of RM60,000 for violating Covid-19 SOPs during their wedding in Kuala Lumpur on March 27 as well as during their honeymoon in Langkawi.