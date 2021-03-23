Penang Amanah assemblyman Faiz Fadzil denies molestation claims, vows to clear his name

It was alleged that Faiz Fadzil had molested a female shop assistant two weeks ago in a shopping mall in Penang. — Foto oleh Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Penang state assemblyman Faiz Fadzil has confirmed he was called by the police to provide his statement on March 18 regarding allegations he molested a shopkeeper two weeks ago.

He however denied all wrongdoing in a statement today, saying he is cooperating with the police and working to clear his name.

“I can confirm that I was called by the police on March 18 to help with an investigation. I have given my statement to the police and I deny the charges against me.

“I cannot provide details of my defence as this is an ongoing investigation. I am also discussing with my legal team about the appropriate legal action that I can take in order to clear my name.

“I will continue to carry out my duties as a state assemblyman and fight for democracy and social justice,” said the Amanah assemblyman for Permatang Pasir.

