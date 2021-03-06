136 Security personnel to monitor EMCO compliance at Henry Gurney School

The enforcement of the EMCO at the Henry Gurney detention centre was to facilitate targeted Covid-19 screening on its staff, their families and the trainees and curb the spread of infection in the community. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Henry Gurney prisoners school – Juvana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELAKA, March 6 — A total of 136 personnel from the police and the army as well as staff members of Henry Gurney School in Telok Mas here are involved in ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implemented at the school effective midnight last night until March 19.

Melaka contingent police headquarters staff officer for public order DSP Nik Ab Halim Nikmat said they were assigned to man the roadblock mounted at the school’s entrance and to conduct patrols around the EMCO area.

“A total of 24 police and army personnel are involved in manning the round-the-clock roadblock in four shifts to control movements in and out of the school.

“The car patrol unit involved four personnel for each of the patrol shift while the school’s staff are tasked to monitor the movements of about 1,000 trainees and 83 prison staff at the school,” he said when contacted here today.

Yesterday Bernama reported that state Health and Anti-Drugs committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the increase in positive Covid-19 cases at the detention centre could be attributed to the recruitment process of new trainees into the school.

As of March 3, a total of 152 positive cases were recorded involving five staff members, eight family members and 139 detainees.

The enforcement of the EMCO at the detention centre aims to facilitate targeted Covid-19 screening on its staff, their families and the trainees as well as to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the community.

In another development, Nik Ab Halim said about 140 police and army personnel, as well as members of the People’s Volunteer Corps, were deployed to mount five roadblocks throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in Melaka that started yesterday.

He said the roadblocks are at the Ayer Keroh toll plaza, Simpang Ampang toll plaza, Lipat Kajang toll plaza, in Jalan Kuala Linggi and Sungai Rambai. — Bernama