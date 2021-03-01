Transport minister: Govt has clear direction to restore economy, improve livelihood in wake of Covid-19

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz (right) and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong are pictured at a Malaysia Prihatin event at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has formulated a clear direction in his One-Year Malaysia Prihatin keynote address for the country to rejuvenate its economy and improve the people’s lives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

The prime minister’s direction covers policies such as the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in bringing about reforms, he said.

“This is the direction that needs to be implemented immediately,” he said when met by reporters after attending the event in conjunction with Muhyiddin’s first year in office here today.

The ceremony was conducted using the hybrid format of physical and virtual attendance in Putrajaya involving ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, among others.

Wee said Muhyiddin’s message described all the efforts that would be made and also touched on the concerns for the people, including an explanation of the emergency proclamation to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the direction of the Muhyiddin-led government, especially in digitalisation, was seen as very timely as the country’s economy was in the process of recovery following the pandemic.

“The future of the country is very much dependent on digitalisation because the whole country is also moving in that direction. This effort is to ensure that our country and our people are not left behind,” he said.

On the recognition of the contribution of civil servants, Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said the proverb mentioned by Muhyiddin touched the hearts of frontliners involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The prime minister described the relationship between the government and civil servants as “aur dengan tebing (inseparable and interdependent). This really touches our hearts. At the same time, we are happy and moved by the recognition and will always be ready to serve,” he added.

In his address, Muhyiddin said the government and civil servants cannot be separated in any situation.

He also called on civil servants to always be with the government in protecting the people as well as treating the people fairly and equitably.

Mohd Khairul Adib, meanwhile, wants civil servants to be the best example to the people, especially in terms of compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from complying with the SOPs, civil servants should also register for the Covid-19 vaccination as they are always exposed to the risk of infection,” he added. — Bernama