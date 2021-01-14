Ismail Sabri: Cost of Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals still to be formalised into Emergency Ordinance

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at a press conference in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The cost of treatment for Covid-19 patients at private healthcare facilities taken over by the government has not been formalised as an Emergency Ordinance (EO), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

However, he said the National Security Council (NSC) has decided that employers must be responsible for all treatment costs for their foreign workers.

Although he was asked about all Covid-19 patients in general, the senior defence minister did not address locals before ending his press conference.

Ismail Sabri only said that the matter must be made into an EO, but the government has not yet done so because the Emergency has just been proclaimed.

“His Majesty (the Yang di-Pertuan Agong) must first agree and assent before we can enforce the EOs,” he said.

Earlier in his press briefing, he justified the Emergency as necessary to give the government the authority to, among others, order private healthcare providers to allow their facilities and resources to be used for the country’s Covid-19 treatment efforts.

