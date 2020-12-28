Police tighten restrictions at Kota Baru madrasah after Covid-19 cases detected

A police officer guards the entrance that houses the occupants of Madrasah Daril Naim, Melor, Kelantan, December 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 28 — Nine policemen were stationed at the entrance and exit of Pondok Daril Naim, a religious school near Melor here, today after two female residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah said the movement restrictions were the first step to curb the spread of Covid-19 as there are 161 occupants in the school, aged between 12 and 60.

“So far, 47 residents have received treatment at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Tumpat Hospital and Kuala Krai Hospital.

“Roadblocks were set up to prevent residents from leaving and non-residents from entering,” he told reporters after surveying the religious school today.

Abdullah said the roadblocks have been set up since 4pm yesterday after the Kelantan State Security Committee meeting, chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He added that there were no orders to impose the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and that police had received good cooperation from the religious school management.

“For now, we are conducting round-the-clock patrols daily. The enforcement will continue until the infection risk is lowered and another decision is made by the Kelantan State Health Department,” he added. — Bernama