Tun Rahah’s demise a big loss to the nation, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen next to Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Ar-Rahah mosque in Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah had made enormous contributions to assist Tun Abdul Razak Hussein when he was the Second Prime Minister, said former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir who was close to Tun Razak’s family described Tun Rahah as among the last from the independence generation who contributed invaluable services and sacrifices to the country.

“(She), is the ‘merdeka’ generation... not many people of the merdeka generation are still alive. Maybe (she) was among the last.

“She helped Tun Razak (Tun Abdul Razak Hussein) when he was the (Second) Prime Minister...,” said Dr Mahathir who could not hold back his tears when met after paying his last respects at Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi.

Dr Mahathir, who was accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz, was among the national leaders and acquaintances present to pay their last respects to Tun Rahah.

Among her duties as the wife of the country’s top leader, Tun Rahah proved women could also render effective contributions to the development of the nation by being involved in several women group activities in the country.

She was active in Ibu Umno (now Wanita Umno) and was the founder of Petaling Jaya Wanita Umno apart from welfare works for the benefit of women.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said the passing of Tun Rahah was a big loss to the nation.

“Tun Rahah made tremendous contributions to the nation as the person assisting Tun Razak to rebuild the country,” he said.

Several Opposition politicians were also present to pay their last respects such as Ketari assemblyman, Young Syefura Othman, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin and Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil.

Representing Wanita DAP, Young Syefura described the grit and personality of Tun Rahah as a single mother who raised five children as an example of a perseverant woman.

“She is a woman who is respected, a determined woman who successfully brought up her children after losing her husband at a young age. Her demise is a big loss to the country and to the women of today,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pandan MP, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail when met, said she was always amazed by Tun Rahah’s perseverance in educating her children when her husband was being treated for leukemia.

“We could learn from her brave and determined attitude. Farewell from me, “ she said.

In this regard, Dewan Negara President, Tan Sri Rais Yatim said the late Tun Rahah was a symbol of a wife with noble values and was a pillar of support to her husband.

The loss of Tun Rahah was clearly felt by the people and for Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Malaysia lost an exceptional woman personality. — Bernama