Perak assembly unlikely to see state Budget as MB crisis lingers

IPOH, Dec 9 — The Perak assembly will reconvene today after it was adjourned last Friday following Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s loss of a confidence vote as the mentri besar.

As the political crisis over the inability to form a new state government continues, the state’s 2021 Budget is not expected to be tabled.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid said the Budget would not be tabled even if a new MB and government is formed before the sitting scheduled for 2pm today.

Zahir also said that the state Budget for 2021 will be postponed to another date.

PKR Simpang Pulai assemblyman Tan Kar Hing said all assemblymen must attend the sitting even if the Budget will not be tabled.

“What will happen tomorrow in the state assembly is that an assemblyman needs to submit a motion to adjourn the session to another date until a new mentri besar is appointed and a government is formed,” he said.

He said a Budget could not be tabled as the state was effectively without a government.

Amanah Sungai Rapat assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the next MB must urgently table the new Budget, which could be the one Ahmad Faizal’s administration has prepared or a revision.

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng said the new Budget could be quickly approved to avoid any disruptions to the state.

“As long as it is passed this year, the state and the people will not be affected,” he said.

Yesterday, Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini who is a member of the Dewan Negara Perak — the Advisory Council to the Perak Ruler — said none of the leaders of the political parties summoned for an audience with the Sultan were able to convince the Ruler that they commanded the majority in the state legislature.

The support of 30 assemblymen is required to secure a simple majority in the Perak legislature.

At the moment, Umno has 25 seats, Bersatu five seats, PAS three seats, DAP 16 seats, Amanah five, PKR three, Gerakan and Independent one each.

A DAP assemblyman who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that this was why the new Perak government should be bipartisan.

“We don’t have much time as we are already at the year end and the Budget needs to be approved fast once it has been tabled.

“If the new mentri besar or the new government could not get the Budget approved by voting, then it makes no difference to the current situation. A bipartisan government will definitely solve this problem,” he said.

“Therefore, all parties need to put their political differences aside and look forward to developing the state for the sake of the people,” he added.