Mustapa: EAC meeting to discuss traders’ feedback on CMCO impact

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to reporters after launching the ‘Menjana Ekonomi Digital @ Pasarman.com’ in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Economic Action Council (EAC) secretariat will discuss the traders’ feedback on the effects of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which is currently being enforced nationwide, with the exception of Perlis, Kelantan and Pahang.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said his party has received feedback from several sectors, including the retail sector, hawkers, small traders, kindergarten operators, hotel and restaurant operators, taxi drivers as well as the informal sector on the CMCO’s impact on their business.

“The EAC secretariat will discuss the feedback during this week’s meeting. Generally, the business sector and the micro, small and medium enterprises have been facing quite a number of challenges since the CMCO was enforced on October 14.

“One of the suggestions from the business community is to review the CMCO’s standard operating procedure to ensure that their business can continue and recover as soon as possible,” he said in a statement today.

He said at the same time, all parties need to strengthen their determination and be more creative in finding ways to ensure that daily life can be adapted in accordance with the new norms, while striving to flatten the Covid-19 pandemic transmission curve at the same time. — Bernama