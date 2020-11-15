Five days on, Bintulu MP apologises for ‘afraid to die’ remarks against Health D-G

Tiong said he 'did not intend to maliciously targe't Dr Noor Hisham. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today tendered his apology for suggesting Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was “afraid to die” because of his purported absence from Bintulu.

Tiong who is also Bintulu MP said he never intended to belittle the efforts of public health officials, including Dr Noor Hisham, in fighting Covid-19.

“To ensure a smooth Dewan Rakyat session and in the interest of national harmony, I apologise if I overstepped my boundaries during the Budget 2021 debate.

“It has never been my intention to deny the noble deeds of all the doctors, nurses and frontliners including the director-general of health.

“I only intended to debate the issue of Covid-19 that is troubling the people so that it can be executed more effectively,” he said in a statement, referring to measures implemented by the government to combat the epidemic in Malaysia.

Tiong claimed in Parliament on November 11 that Dr Noor Hisham rarely visited Bintulu when Covid-19 was raging in Sarawak and asked if the reason for his absence was because the doctor “takut mati” — Malay for “afraid to die”.

The government lawmaker’s remarks drew condemnation from the Opposition and resulted in the ejection of two DAP MPs, RSN Rayer and Lim Lip Eng over the next two days.

Tiong later said he “did not intend to maliciously target” Dr Noor Hisham.