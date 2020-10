Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Malaysia recorded another new daily high today with 869 new Covid-19 cases, beating the previous record of 691 cases on October 6.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all of the cases today were from local transmissions.

Of today’s new cases, 745 are Malaysians and 124 foreigners.

Four new deaths from the coronavirus were also recorded today.

The total number of active cases as of today is 6,886.

