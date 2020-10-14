Wisma Putra: Sixteen Malaysian tabligh members return from India

Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar is pictured in Parliament October 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Sixteen Malaysian tabligh members arrived home safely from Hyderabad, India today via an Air India Express flight, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

He said another tabligh member from New Delhi had returned to Malaysia via the same airline on October 9.

He added they were the sixth group to return, and so far, the ministry has brought back 161 out of the 189 members of the Malaysian tabligh group stranded in India.

“A total of 144 individuals have been repatriated earlier through several Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions on July 18, 22, 29, August 26 and September 18 respectively.

All Malaysians who were brought home have to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine at a quarantine station set by the government, he said in a statement here today.

Kamarudin said that to date, there are still 28 Malaysian tabligh members in India. Most of them have completed the legal process and still awaiting their release while the remaining individuals in Bihar are undergoing the legal process.

The Foreign Ministry also expressed appreciation and thanked all agencies involved, especially the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and Health Ministry for the cooperation and commitment to bring them back.

Kamarudin said the ministry through Malaysian representatives in India will continue to monitor the issue closely and provide appropriate consular assistance to ensure their rights and welfare are protected.

The ministry will also continue to coordinate efforts to bring home tabligh members still stranded in the country immediately and safely, he added.

The 161 individuals brought back earlier were part of a 189-member Malaysian tabligh group who were unable to return to the country due to travel restrictions imposed by India to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama