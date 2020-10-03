British Airways resumes flights to and from KL after six-month hiatus due to Covid-19

File photo of British Airways logos seen on tailfins at Heathrow Airport in west London May 12, 2011. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 -- British Airways has resumed flying into and out of Kuala Lumpur starting today even as the Covid-19 virus continues circle the globe.

Six months after suspending its operations, the flagship carrier for the United Kingdom said it will resume its four flights a week from Kuala Lumpur to the UK and other parts of the world.

“After a long period of uncertainty caused by the global pandemic, we are glad to be able to offer four flights a week from Kuala Lumpur to London Heathrow,” Moran Birger, the airlines’ head of sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, said in a statement.

“We know many of our customers in Malaysia have been waiting to be reunited with their loved ones or to travel for business and these flights will give them the opportunity to do that.”

British Airways suspended an estimated 30,000 staff from its cabin crew to ground staff, engineers and its head office after countries worldwide closed their borders to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However Malaysia’s flagship carrier Malaysian Airlines resumed international flights in July.

Malaysia Airports Group CEO Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said British Airways is one of 33 airlines in operation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and the third flying to Europe.

“Malaysia Airports is glad that more international airlines are resuming their flight operations at KLIA.

“We will continue to do our best in ensuring a safe airport experience for our passengers. We remain strictly guided by the International Air Transport Association and Airports Council International as well as the local authorities on all health and security protocols,” Shukrie said in the same statement.

Malaysia continues to close its borders to international travellers. Exceptions are to citizens returning from abroad, permanent residents who meet certain requirements, and senior ranking foreign government officials travelling here on official business,