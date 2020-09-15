Bangladeshi worker in Johor who offered cop RM1,000 under MACC probe

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Sept 15 — A Bangladeshi worker in Ulu Tiram is in trouble with both the police and anti-graft officers after he attempted to bribe his way out of detention yesterday.

The 30-year-old migrant worker and two other men — a fellow Bangladeshi and a Rohingya — who were travelling in a four-wheel drive vehicle were stopped at a police check point along KM 25 of the Kota Tinggi-Johor Baru road at 12.30pm yesterday.

“Checks revealed that one of the Bangladeshi suspects had a false i-Kad while the other Bangladeshi and the Rohingya had dubious documents on them,” Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said in a statement today.

The i-Kad is the official permit and identification for foreign workers in the country.

“All three men were then detained and brought to the Ulu Tiram police station to be formally arrested,” Ismail said.

He added that the two other foreigners were aged 28 and 31.

Ismail said the 30-year-old Bangladeshi offered RM1,000 in cash to the police officer who was filing the report against them and asked to be released instead.

He added that despite repeated warnings, the man put 20 RM50 bills amounting to RM1,000 in the officer’s hand.

The older Bangladeshi man has since been handed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action under Section 17(B) of the MACC Act 2009 and the bribe money seized.

Ismail said the other two foreigners were sent to the Kota Tinggi district police for further investigations under Section 15 (1) (c) Immigration Act 1959/63.