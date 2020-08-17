Home Ministry reinstating Sarawak Dayak party’s registration following appeal

KUCHING, Aug 17 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), which was deregistered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in June last year for failing to submit its annual returns for the years 2014 to 2017, has its registration reinstated by the Home Ministry.

PBDSB president Bobby anak William said the party’s secretary general Julius Enchana received a letter from the ministry through his email this afternoon.

“The letter, dated August 6, was signed by an officer from the ministry’s the National Registration and Societies Division,” Bobby told Malay Mail.

He added the Home Minister reinstated the registration of the party under Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966 following an appeal by the party leaders.

“I am very happy that our appeal for reinstatement of our registration has been approved by the ministry,” he said.

He added he will be calling for a meeting of the supreme council meeting soon.

Bobby also said that he has sought an appointment with the state director of RoS over PBDSB’s reinstatement.

“With PBDSB getting back its registration, the Dayaks now have a political platform of their own,” Bobby said, urging the Dayaks to support the party.

He added the reinstatement of PBDSB is in time for the Sarawak election which may be held early next year.

PBDSB’s registration was cancelled under Section 13(1) (c) (iv) of the Societies Act 1966 for wilfully contravened any provision of the Act for failing to reply to a show-cause letter sent by RoS in November 2018.

The previous committees had failed to submit the party’s annual returns for the years 2014 to 2017.

Bobby took over as party president on June 18 last year.