Local Government Ministry says up to firefighter Adib’s family to file civil suit against police

IPOH, July 19 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is leaving it to the family of the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to take civil action against the police over their alleged negligence to prevent incidents that led to the firefighter’s death.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said, Muhammad Adib’s family has the right to justice for the death of the firefighter.

“Muhammad Adib’s family did not meet me, it’s just that they (family) and the people want justice for Adib. We do not know the cause of death, that’s why we need to see that justice is served,” he told reporters after visiting the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station here today.

Last Friday, the media reported that Muhammad Adib’s family was planning to claim compensation from the police for their alleged negligence and failure to prevent the death of the 24-year-old firefighter on December 17, 2018 after he sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

On September 27 last year, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that the firefighter’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or more unknown persons.

On whether KPKT would give its support to any decision taken by Muhammad Adib’s family, Ismail said the ministry would leave the matter for legislative consideration.

Meanwhile, asked on the KPKT’s proposal to increase the allowance for auxiliary firefighters, he said the matter had been discussed at the ministry level.

Without disclosing the outcome of the discussion, Ismail said the increase in allowance was timely because, with eight working hours per day, auxiliary firefighters provided their services at a cost of only RM6 per hour.

Others such as police volunteer reserve and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel get an allowance of RM8 per hour, he added.

“It is the ministry’s responsibility to protect the welfare of the auxiliary firefighters,” he said. — Bernama