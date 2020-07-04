Pakatan is stable, says Anwar despite PM choice disagreements

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured that the Pakatan Harapan coalition is stable and is ready to speak up for the people as it did before. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Amid talks of cracks appearing within Pakatan Harapan (PH), PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that the coalition is stable and is ready to speak up for the people as it did before.

Anwar said while it appeared that PH, now known as PH Plus, has some disagreement with who would be their prime minister candidate, this issue did not affect PH as a coalition and the struggles they stand for.

“Some say that there are cracks appearing within the coalition. But from the beginning, the prime minister candidate was agreed on through meetings, without disputing the people’s mandate given to us.

“Maybe there are some who disagreed (decision on the prime minister candidate), this should not be something that should hurt the relations between parties within the coalition,” he said today during a Facebook live broadcast.

He also reminded that it was time to go back to engaging with issues surrounding the people’s hardship without using the Covid-19 as an ‘excuse’ anymore.

“We must stick to the mandate the people gave to us in 2018 (when they voted for PH).

“Let us come back together, put aside sentiments of betrayal, to bring Malaysia to a new era that has its future guaranteed and fair,” he said.

Talk is rife that there are two camps within PH, one belonging to Anwar, and the other former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Withe existence of these two camps, it seems as though PH has arrived at a deadlock following its inability to reach an understanding on its prime minister candidate should the coalition manage to recapture Putrajaya.