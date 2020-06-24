Ismail Sabri: Weddings, social events with up to 250-pax OK from July 1

The government will conditionally allow large scale social events starting July 1. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The government will conditionally allow large scale social events starting July 1, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced today.

Such events must not last more than five hours while the capacity of attendees will be capped at 250 people, Ismail explained.

“Among social events that will be allowed include weddings or engagement ceremonies, aqiqah, doa selamat, tahlil, birthday parties, reunions and others,” the minister said at the National Security Council’s daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME