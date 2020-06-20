Energy minister: Four million domestic users whose bills are under RM77 get three months’ free electricity supply

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the free supply is for April, May and June and consumers eligible for the aid will have the amounts credited into their July bill. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 ― A total of four million or 52.2 per cent of domestic users of electricity with a monthly bill of up to RM77 or 300kWh usage will enjoy free supply for three months under the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik scheme.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the free supply is for April, May and June and consumers eligible for the aid will have the amounts credited into their July bill.

“Domestic users whose monthly electricity consumption exceeds 300kWh will get a rebate of RM231, that is RM77 per month for April, May and June.

“This aid is in addition to the discounts on electricity bills given under the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik, which was implemented on April 1 this year,” he told a news conference here today. ― Bernama