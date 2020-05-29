Amirudin’s pol-sec dismisses claims of secret meeting between Selangor MB and home minister, Azmin

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari addresses members of the press after launching the Selangor E-Bazaar platform in Shah Alam May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, May 29 — There was no secret meeting between Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin yesterday.

This was confirmed by the mentri besar’s political secretary Borhan Aman Shah.

In fact, he said that the meeting held at the mentri besar’s Residence at noon yesterday was between the mentri besar and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba to discuss efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“They also discussed the cooperation between the Selangor government and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in adopting the new normal post-conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The meeting was also attended by the state’s Health Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, MOH officials and Selangor Health Department representatives. So, we hereby refute the allegation of a secret meeting,” he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that there was a secret meeting between Amirudin, Mohamed Azmin and Hamzah at the mentri besar's official residence after picture of food prepared for 20 guests, including a VVIP, went viral on social media.

The portal also claimed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Selangor is now on shaky ground as some of the PKR assemblymen who had supported Mohamed Azmin when he was PKR deputy president would now give their support to Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, Mohamed Azmin’s official social media sites seemed to have also dismissed the news portal’s allegation with several pictures showing that he was in Kedah yesterday to meet the new Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and later stopped by in Seberang Jaya in Penang to visit Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin who is recuperating from a cycling accident.

Selangor State Assembly has 56 seats, with PKR holding 19, DAP (16), Parti Amanah Negara (8), Bersatu (five), Barisan Nasional (five), PAS (one), and Independent (two). — Bernama