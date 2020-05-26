Terengganu food poisoning victims climb to 74, says state health director

Food poisoning victim Siti Hasnah Mustafa shows a picture of a dessert, puding buih, purchased online, which was believed to have caused food poisoning. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 26 — The number of food poisoning victims believed to be caused by eating a local dessert (puding buih) in two districts in Terengganu continues to rise to 74 people as of 3pm today, said Terengganu Health director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

She said out of the 74 cases (from 16 different families), 62 patients are living in Kuala Terengganu while 12 patients are from Marang.

“Up until now, 33 patients have been admitted for treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), eight patients at private hospitals and 22 more received outpatient treatment at government and private clinics.

“The department has also traced the victims’ family members and found 11 more food poisoning victims however, their conditions do not need further hospital treatment,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported 48 individuals experienced food poisoning believed to be caused by a dessert, puding buih, purchased online on May 22.

Nor Azimi said the department inspected the seller’s premises yesterday and the Kuala Terengganu district health office also took samples.

“We’ve collected 11 environmental swabs, four hand swabs and four food samples for further action.

“The department has also closed the premises’ kitchen under Section 18 (1) (d) of the Infectious Diseases Control Act 1988 beginning yesterday until June 7, which is for 14 days,” she said.

Meanwhile, a few of the food poisoning victims when met at HSNZ said they did not expect to be admitted to the hospital during the festive season after experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting and fever as the result of eating the dessert.

Siti Hasnah Mustafa, 37, said the puding buih was in good condition at the time of purchase, without emitting foul odour or tasting bad.

“That’s why I ate it, besides the pudding is my family’s favourite... we’ve bought it from different sellers before but did not suffer food poisoning.

“On the first hari raya morning (May 24) I sent my mother, elder brother and two other siblings to HSNZ because they were weak. I didn’t expect my condition to worsen, I was then admitted for further treatment,” she said.

Another patient, Abdull Azizi Idris, 63, said his daughter bought the dessert which he ate with his son.

“I went to the toilet many times because of diarrhoea, and I was having fever and vomiting...eventually (I was) too feeble, my wife and other children sent us to the hospital.

“Indeed, I didn’t think this (food poisoning) would happen during the festive season, whatever it is I consider this as a test from Allah, and I hope we will know what caused it as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama