Malaysian mission in Singapore ready to assist woman bus driver return home for husband’s funeral

A view from the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) area towards the Causeway in Johor Baru which is one of the two land checkpoints in Johor that connects to Singapore. — Picture by Ben Tan

SINGAPORE, May 25 — The Malaysian High Commission here is ready to assist the Malaysian woman bus captain seen in a heart-wrenching viral video clip to return home for her husband’s funeral.

The Malaysian mission is aware of the plight of the woman, who became inconsolable after receiving the news of her husband’s demise but no one is sure if she has made it back home.

Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Radzi Jamaluddin said the Malaysian mission is ever ready to assist Malaysians who have to return home due to emergencies though strict travel restrictions apply at both sides of the Causeway because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since April 27, Malaysians who wish to return home from Singapore by land are required to obtain an entry permit from the High Commission of Malaysia at least two days before their departure date.

“If the case is an emergency, we will do our best to give the next available date to the applicant,” said Muhammad Radzi.

A video circulated on social media on Saturday night showed the Malaysian woman, who was at the wheel of a stationary bus No 189, being inconsolable and could not continue driving after receiving the news through her handphone.

She had stopped the bus at a Clementi bus stop and cried uncontrollably before passers-by rendered assistance and communicated with the bus control centre.

Tower Transit, the bus operator, has pledged to give her its full support as well.

“It is a deeply painful time for her and we’re going to give her our full support as well and the space she needs to grieve privately,” said Tower Transit’s spokesperson to Bernama in an email reply.

During the incident, the spokesperson said, the company sent one of its officers to assist her once it found out about her situation through the passers-by who called in to help her.

“Our officer arrived shortly after to assist her, while another one of our Bus Captains drove the bus back,” said the spokesperson, while thanking the gentlemen who stopped to help her.

Meanwhile, Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, when contacted, said: “She may return. Why not?”

“Just that after the funeral she needs to go into quarantine. Every day, we are assisting Malaysians to return to their hometowns due to death in family,” said Vidyananthan.

He said she needs to be registered in the Johor Baru quarantine centre first as she will be assessed by health personnel and will have to take a swab test.

“An application will be made to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). Once approved, the Civil Defence Force (APM) will bring her over to attend the funeral.

“Once rites are done, they will send her to the nearest quarantine centre,” he said.

For example, if the funeral is in Selangor, she would be brought by Johor APM to attend the funeral and later sent to a quarantine centre in Selangor, he added.

Bernama is still working to identify the driver and her place of origin in Malaysia. — Bernama