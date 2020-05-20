Selangor police to intensify roadblocks to curb interstate travel

Police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock at the Jawi Toll Plaza in Penang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, May 20 — Selangor Police will intensify roadblocks at five major highway exits out of the state to curb unauthorised interstate movement during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Selangor Police Covid-19 Special Op spokesman ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said the five roadblocks would be set up at the North South Expressway (PLUS) near the Tanjung Malim Toll Plaza (north-bound); PLUS near the Putra Mahkota Toll Plaza (south-bound); and North–South Expressway Central Link (Elite) near the Bandar Serania Toll Plaza (south-bound).

“We will also set up a roadblock at the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas) near the Eco Majestic Toll Plaza and Gombak Toll Plaza (south-bound).

“Anyone found making unauthorised interstate travel will be issued with a compound and ordered to turn back. All the roadblocks will be on the highways,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that police also inspected a total of 118,852 vehicles at 14 roadblocks from last Wednesday (May 13) until yesterday, with 2,405 vehicles ordered to turn back for making unauthorised interstate travel.

He said that from May 6 to yesterday, police also received 33,090 applications from Selangor residents for interstate travel but only 30,112 were approved. — Bernama