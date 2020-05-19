Police, military patrols during Raya to ensure compliance with ‘20-in-one-house’ rule, says senior minister

A police truck is seen entering the village during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the police and military will be conducting patrols during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in order to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) are being followed by the public.

He said that the authorities will inspect houses if many vehicles are spotted nearby.

“Don’t assume that the police and military will not be patrolling during Raya. They have agreed to be on duty during that period.

“They might not be able to check all the houses, but if they find a lot of cars in front of a house, then they have the right to check the number of people inside,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri again reminded the public that only 20 people are allowed in one house at a time during Raya celebrations.