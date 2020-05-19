No SOP yet to stop parents from taking kids out, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a press conference in Putrajaya May 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that there are no standard operating procedures (SOP) or orders that prohibit parents from taking their children out under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at present.

However, he said that the authorities are advising parents not to do so as children run a high risk of contracting Covid-19.

“We have discussed this matter with the Health Ministry (MOH). But if we impose an SOP, it might have different implications,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

“For example, if we set an SOP that prohibits parents from taking their children out, then single parents who want to go shopping may not know where to place their children.

“It will be dangerous to lock up children at home or in the car as anything can happen, even death. There are a lot of things that we need to consider and review.

“That is why we haven’t made a decision on this matter. We don’t want our action to have a knock-on effect,” he added.

However, Ismail Sabri said that the National Security Council and MOH will discuss this matter in depth before reaching a decision.

Yesterday, the Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah advised parents not to take their children aged 12 and below shopping or to hospitals as they have an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said the authorities might consider taking action against parents if the “soft approach” is not successful.

As of yesterday, a total of 318 children aged 12 and below are infected with the virus.