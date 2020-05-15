CMCO: Senai Airport upgrades travelling procedures as more flights resume

A health quarantine officer stationed at a thermal screening point monitors passengers at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Senai International Airport has upgraded travelling procedures and new measures to ensure passengers’ health safety as airlines resume more domestic flights in stages for the upcoming weeks.

The airport operator, Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd (SATS), said among the additional measures and procedures included requiring all passengers and airport users to wear face mask and undergo body temperature screening at the airport entrance with only those with temperatures below 37.5 degrees Celsius will be allowed to enter the building.

“To ensure the procedure implementation, the entry and exit to the terminal building is limited to the main entrance only and is controlled by the Aviation Security personnel,” it said in a statement today.

It said the airport has also undertaken the initiative to encourage social distancing by placing one-metre separation markings at the common areas including check-in counters, seating areas, boarding gates, elevators, baggage pick-up area and others.

“Meanwhile, hand sanitisers, soap and water are made available around the terminal area and washrooms to encourage good personal hygiene amongst the airport users,” it said.

Passengers are advised to arrive 90 minutes before departure time to avoid long queues due to the additional travel procedures.

Passengers are also encouraged to check-in online to save time and ensure smooth journeys.

Chief executive officer Md Derick Basir said the airport had been working closely together with the Johor State Health Department since the pre-movement control order by stepping up preventive measures and controls to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection at the airport.

“Apart from continuous disinfecting and sanitising of high usage areas, the airport has recently undergone a full-scale disinfection exercise in cooperation with Johor State Fire and Rescue Department to protect our airport users,” he said.

The airport had also engaged with its retailers and tenants to ensure that they are following the standard operating procedure guidelines introduced by the government, he added. — Bernama