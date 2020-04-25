Senior minister: Six more new EMCO zones in Selayang Baru and Gombak

Malaysia army personnel set up barbed wire in the locked down area of Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur April, 21 April 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The government has now enforced the seventh phase of the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Selayang Baru and Gombak, Selangor, involving six zones until May 3, 2020.

In a press conference today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the latest EMCO phase was to curb the Covid-19 infection from further spreading, after taking into concerns the probabilities of an infection chain in the Selayang Wholesale Market, also known as the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market.

“These steps would enable tracing activities to be done throughout this (EMCO) enforcement period,” he said.

The zones placed under this EMCO are:

Zone A: Jalan Indah 3 dan Jalan Indah 5A, Selayang Indah, Gombak, Selangor

Zone B: Jalan Indah 21, Lembah Indah, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone C: Jalan Besar Selayang Baru, Jalan 1 dan Jalan Indah 21, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone D: Jalan 3, 5, 7 dan 9, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone E: Jalan 2, 4, 6 dan 8, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor

Zone F: Blok A, B dan C, Selayang Makmur, Gombak, Selangor

