Police deny viral rumours of truck crash in Puchong

SHAH ALAM, April 17 — Police have denied that a truck transporting detainees overturned in Puchong, a claim that went viral on social media today.

Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the images showing an overturned truck actually happened in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan in April last year.

He said a police report has been lodged against irresponsible parties for circulating the photographs on Facebook.

He said police learnt that several postings about the incident, attached with images, had been circulating on social media. — Bernama