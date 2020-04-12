Teen in panic after accident in Pahang, left girlfriend’s body in garage

Rompin district police chief DSP Azari Miskon said the body of the 17-year-old was found by the victim’s grandfather at around 10am, while he was parking his four-wheel-drive vehicle in the garage. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, April 12 — A panic-stricken teenager allegedly left his girlfriend’s body in the garage of the victim’s family home in Felda Keratong 10, Rompin, after the two were involved in an accident early today.

Rompin district police chief DSP Azari Miskon said the body of the 17-year-old was found by the victim’s grandfather at around 10am, while he was parking his four-wheel-drive vehicle in the garage.

It is understood that the grandfather alighted the vehicle to inspect a ‘bundle’ there tied up with a sarong, but was shocked instead to discover his granddaughter covered in blood.

“During initial questioning, the victim’s boyfriend, who is also 17, claimed they had gone out on a motorcycle at 3.30am before coming across and hitting a buffalo in the middle of a road near the Felda Keratong 3 palm factory.

“The victim’s boyfriend claimed the accident left the victim unconscious after getting injured in the head and thigh area, while the former only suffered minor injuries to his arms and legs,” he told reporters in a press statement here today.

Azari said the teenage boy who lived in Felda Keratong 5, claimed to have left the victim at her home before hurrying away, for fear of being reprimanded by the latter’s family members.

The victim’s family, meanwhile, claimed they were unaware of her disappearance, as they assumed she was still sleeping on the upper floor of the house.

Azari said the teenage boy was detained for further investigation, while the victim’s body was sent to the Muadzam Shah Hospital in Rompin for post-mortem. — Bernama