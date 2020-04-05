New clinic to screen Rohingya for Covid-19 in Selayang, says Health DG

Health workers check the temperature of a Menara City One resident during enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Health officials have opened a clinic to screen Rohingyas in Selayang for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his daily press briefing today, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry was actively screening high-risk and vulnerable groups such as the Rohingyas to break the chain of any possible Covid-19 infections in their ranks.

“We have opened a clinic and have screened them and those who have come forward to do the screening. So we have done it, whether they are citizens or not, but we work with NGOs (non-governmental organisations) such as the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Mercy (Medical Relief Society Malaysia ) and others for non-citizens.

“Our screening is free, the objective is to detect. Those who are positive or were exposed, we will quarantine,’’ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also thanked NGOs that have helped the effort by encouraging these vulnerable groups to come forward and be tested for Covid-19.

It was reported before that some 2,000 Rohingyas had attended the massive Sri Petaling tabligh event last month that was later identified as the single largest Covid-19 cluster in the country.

It is believed that they are reluctant to come forward for fear of being detained over immigration offences.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said that five generations of infections linked to the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster and now make up some 40,000 people who could be infected by Covid-19.

The 40,000 people consist of family members and close contacts of index cases, explained Dr Noor Hisham. He again urged for those who attended the event to come forward and reiterated the importance of disclosing the truth to medical officials about your travel and medical history.