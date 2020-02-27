Patriot says Dr M’s unity government undemocratic, calls for GE14 mandate to be respected

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has spoken against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal for a ‘unity government’, labelling this as autocratic.

The retired servicemen group president’s Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said the idea of a unity government is not pragmatic and even undemocratic.

“Dr Mahathir suggested a unity government comprising individual MPs and not party representation with him possibly as the prime minister.

“He himself as the PM holds the power. In essence, it is autocracy,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Arshad instead suggested that since Pakatan Harapan (PH) has the most support of MPs, it should be given the chance to form a government, even if it is a minority government.

He added that a snap election should be avoided as it is costly, and the country cannot afford to wait several months for a new government and Cabinet to settle in, especially during the current uncertainties where the country’s economy is very much at stake.

“Patriot would like to see the mandate of the people from the 14th general election respected, as it is truly democratic.

“A backdoor government formed with Opposition parties is undemocratic. Neither is the proposed so-called ‘unity government’.

“All politicians must respect the principles of democracy,” Mohamed added.

Yesterday, Patriot had refuted calls by Umno and PAS for snap polls.

Mohamed said such views were unwise and selfish.



