Agong treats media to burgers and fries, stays for a chat

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong surprised members of the media stationed at the palace gates by bringing them food from McDonald's.
“Just a small gesture for all of you,” the Agong said.
To the delight of the reporters, he even stayed for a while to share his thoughts on the political situation in the country.
“We are very concerned, yes I know. Be patient.
“First of all, let me do my duty. I hope we will find the best solution for the country,” Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said.
Yesterday he had treated the media to KFC.