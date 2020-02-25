Agong treats media to burgers and fries, stays for a chat

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) distributes food from McDonald's to members of the media at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong surprised members of the media stationed at the palace gates by bringing them food from McDonald's.

“Just a small gesture for all of you,” the Agong said.

To the delight of the reporters, he even stayed for a while to share his thoughts on the political situation in the country.

“We are very concerned, yes I know. Be patient.

“First of all, let me do my duty. I hope we will find the best solution for the country,” Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said.

Yesterday he had treated the media to KFC.