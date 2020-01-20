Sabah police to haul up KK airport scufflers after Papagomo files complaint

Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (Papagomo) made a police report earlier this morning alleging he was attacked last night. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Police here will be calling up both groups involved in yesterday’s fracas at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport that also involved Umno Youth member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as blogger Papagomo.

Sabah commissioner of police Datuk Omar Mammah said that police are investigating the case after Muhammad Azri made a police report at the Setapak police station earlier this morning alleging he was attacked last night.

“Sabah police will investigate this case under Section 147 of the Penal Code and will call both sides of the people involved in the video to give their statement,” Omar said in a statement.

He also asked members of the public who witnessed the incident to give their statement.

“Sabah police are taking this incident seriously and will investigate this before sending their findings to the Attorney General’s office for further action,” he said.

Parti Warisan Sabah today denied involvement in yesterday’s fracas as Muhammad Azri was about to leave for Kuala Lumpur after Saturday’s Kimanis by-election.

The party’s secretary Datuk Loretta Padua Junior said that the party does not condone such behaviour that was seen as threatening even though they criticised Muhammad Azri’s behaviour as well.

The Umno youth leader had sparked some anger among Sabahans when a photo of him ripping up a photo of Warisan president and Sabah chief minister Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal started circulating on social media.

Yesterday, a video emerged of a group of people surrounding Muhammad Azri as the latter was leaving for his flight to Kuala Lumpur after the Kimanis by election.

The video showed some 20 men confronting him and telling him off, some asking him to apologise to Shafie.