‘More feel-good news reports please’, deputy minister urges media

Deputy minister of communication and multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith encourages the media to continue reporting more news geared towards fostering unity. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA PILAH, Jan 12 — The country’s media, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) are encouraged to continue reporting more news geared towards fostering unity.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said positive reports and news could enhance unity and further foster good relations among the people.

“The media should play a more effective role in giving the people an understanding of the importance of being united in matters of mutual interest.

“The sensitivities of the various races should be taken care of and not be prejudged or prejudiced against If this can be achieved, God willing, we will have a long-term positive impact on racial unity in the country.”

He told this to reporters after attending the 2020 Maulidur Rasul Festival in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan’s 72nd birthday at the Tuanku Munawir Royal Mosque, Seri Menanti near here today.

Eddin Syazlee, who is also Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament, said the current government was practicing openness and transparency.

Meanwhile, Syazlee Eddin said stern action would be taken against anyone who tries to provoke or incite sensitive issues to the detriment of racial unity.

“Strict action will be taken against those who upload statements on social media sites that can stir up racial tension. Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission are monitoring such unhealthy activities (to take action),” he said.

On the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on January 18, he urged voters in the constituency to exercise their responsibilities by coming out and voting to determine the form of leadership (government) they want.

The Kimanis by-election is a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama