Johor Sultan to meet state CIQ management, govt agencies over inadequacies at checkpoint facility

A general view of the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine area in Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today said much improvement is needed at the Sultan Iskandar Building‘s (BSI) Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) to ensure the safety and comfort of pedestrians are not compromised.

He also ordered for the various government departments and enforcement agencies, especially the BSI’s CIQ management, to immediately schedule a meeting with him.

“Do not overlook the lighting system as it can have many safety implications not only for car or motorcycle users, but also pedestrians.

“It's not only about the lighting system, but I want to ask a lot of other things at the meeting,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a post on his official Facebook page tonight.

The 61-year-old state monarch also touched on other matters such as how often fire training drills are conducted at the complex and also its security patrols.

“Is there enough need for toilets... how is the medical care in the event of an emergency, as well as in the event of a vehicle fire? Are there sufficient rescue force?" he asked.

Sultan Ibrahim said such matters should not be taken lightly as it involves the interests of thousands of people commuting to and from Singapore every day.

The BSI CIQ started operations here in 2008, replacing the former Johor Baru CIQ Complex. It was part of the Southern Integrated Gateway project on the former site of the Lumba Kuda flats, Kampung Bukit Chagar in the city centre.

The BSI CIQ, which connects directly to Singapore via the Johor Causeway from Johor Baru, is notorious for long and time-consuming traffic queues and congestion on weekends starting from Friday evening to Sunday night.

The BSI CIQ is one of the busiest land crossings in the region that connects Johor to Singapore. The other is the Second Link Crossing in Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah.